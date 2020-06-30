William H. Cerney Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Cerney, Sr.

Age 96, of Shorewood, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his late residence. Bill was born in Saratoga, IL and resided in Shorewood, IL for over 60 years. He graduated from Anna High School in Anna, IL and was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during WWII. He is a retired electrician, formerly employed by Meyerhoff Electric for several years. Bill was a former building inspector and trustee for the Village of Shorewood and was the building inspector in Minooka as well. He loved surfing the internet and staying connected by the use of social media.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Barbara Lee (Myers) Cerney of Shorewood; his children, Vickie Cerney of Decatur, William (Roxanne) Cerney Jr. of Joliet and Ronald (Judy) Cerney of TX; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dora (Lence) Cerney; two children, Rhonda Painter and Debbie Cerney in infancy; he was also preceded by 11 siblings.

Visitation for Bill Cerney will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. In accordance with Illinois Stage 4 reopening protocols, we will be returning to more traditional visitation and funeral observances. Please see our updated COVID 19 protocols and options on the main page on our website.

A private family interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved