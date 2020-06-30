William H. Cerney, Sr.
Age 96, of Shorewood, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his late residence. Bill was born in Saratoga, IL and resided in Shorewood, IL for over 60 years. He graduated from Anna High School in Anna, IL and was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during WWII. He is a retired electrician, formerly employed by Meyerhoff Electric for several years. Bill was a former building inspector and trustee for the Village of Shorewood and was the building inspector in Minooka as well. He loved surfing the internet and staying connected by the use of social media.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Barbara Lee (Myers) Cerney of Shorewood; his children, Vickie Cerney of Decatur, William (Roxanne) Cerney Jr. of Joliet and Ronald (Judy) Cerney of TX; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dora (Lence) Cerney; two children, Rhonda Painter and Debbie Cerney in infancy; he was also preceded by 11 siblings.
Visitation for Bill Cerney will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. In accordance with Illinois Stage 4 reopening protocols, we will be returning to more traditional visitation and funeral observances. Please see our updated COVID 19 protocols and options on the main page on our website.
A private family interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.