William H. Edwards
At the age of 93, Bill Edwards passed away Sunday morning, October 4, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice.
He was born on December 8, 1926 in Granite City, IL. to the late Georgia (nee Boyd) and Charles Edwards. Bill was raised in Staunton, Illinois. He went to Staunton High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Marian Lueker. They were married on September 7, 1950 and were soul mates for 68 years. Bill was a devoted husband. During Marian?s lingering illness, Bill gave unconditional love and support by comforting her for hours at a time.
Bill attended the University of Illinois and received his Bachelor's Degree from St. Louis University, playing basketball for both colleges. Bill received his Master's Degree from the Peabody School of Education at Vanderbilt University. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal.
Bill and Marian lived in Litchfield, Mokena, and moved to Joliet in 1966. Bill taught and coached at Staunton High School, Litchfield High School, Lincoln-Way High School and Joliet Township High Schools. A majority of his years were teaching History and Dean of Students at Joliet Township High Schools. Many students at JT fondly remember Dean Edwards. He coached baseball and basketball at JT. He was an exemplary role model who impacted many lives through his knowledge and guidance.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marian (Lueker) Edwards; parents Georgia and Charles Edwards; brother Charles Edwards; son-in-law, Jim Ferguson.
Beloved father of Nancy Edwards, William (Christine) Edwards, and Bob (Patti) Edwards; loving and devoted grandfather of Ben (Tracy), Tim (J.R.), Steve (Wendy), Jamie (Josh), Ryan, Drew and Nolan; proud great-grandfather of Shelby, Logan, Dillon, Mackenzie, Adalie, Alandra, and Ella; one sister-in-law, Clara Jean (Steve) Carmean. Several nieces and nephews, including Sea (Ken) Manion also survive.
"Always leave things better than you found them... especially people." Henry Cloud.
From picking up the litter in the hallways of JT, leaving a campsite better than he found it, being a great conversationalist, always genuinely interested in others, respectful to all, a positive energy and attitude were some of the many ways Bill Edwards left this world a better place. Bill loved coaching and watching sports. He especially loved watching his grandsons play many different sports. He loved to eat and was blessed with a wonderful cook and caregiver the last three years, Danuta Wojtach. He loved animals especially his constant companion, Charlie. His favorite program was Lucky Dog on Saturday mornings. He loved to travel with his family and friends to every state in the United States and abroad. But most important to him were people - family, friends, neighbors, and everyone in the world.
All friends and relatives are invited to attend a Memorial Gathering for Bill on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1910 Black Rd., Joliet from 10:a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Loy Schlote officiating , In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Will County Humane Society, Joliet Area Community Hospice and Our Savior Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated.
