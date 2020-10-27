1/
William H. Rohder Sr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Rohder, Sr.

William H. Rohder, Sr., 80, of Homer Glen, passed away October 24, 2020, with his family at his side. U.S. Army Veteran. He loved photography, especially taking pictures of nature and birds, and he was a woodworker.

Survived by his wife, Sharon, nee Burger, Rohder; three children, Robin (Ronald) Rezek, Bill (Karen) Rohder, and Brian (Dana) Rohder; his grandchildren, Alex, Ben, Dan, Grace, and Faith; a sister, Carol Gendeman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his siblings, LeRoy Rohder, Lorraine Rohder, and Nancy Bestwina.

Lying in State Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 305 Lemont St. Lemont. A maximum of 50 people can attend the funeral services. Due to the number of people that would like to attend the visitation between 9 a.m. - 10 a.m., we ask that you limit your time at the visitation, respect the 6 foot social distancing rule, and masks are required. Private interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church.

Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. www.markiewiczfh.com or 630-257-6363


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Lying in State
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 26, 2020
Sharon and Family,
It has been forever since high school when I probably last saw Bill or Sharon but getting this notice brought back fond memories for me. Bill was always a warm and friendly guy. When I would come to Lemont and go down near the old post office my memory would be jarred to think of Bill. May God bring you comfort and peace during this loss.
Reynold ( Butch ) Wolter
Friend
October 26, 2020
My sincere sympathy Sharon and family. As children Nancy , Billy and I hung out every day, as we were neighbors.
Darlene Erickson Slater
Darlene Slater
Family
October 26, 2020
To the Rohder family, we are so sorry to hear of Bill’s passing. We have fond memories of times with him. Your family is in our prayers at this time.
October 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy's to you Sharon and family. I have fond memories of Bill from Aunt Dorothy's dinner party's. My prayers are with you all at this time. Love, Chris Lenski
Christine Lenski
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved