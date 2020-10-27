William H. Rohder, Sr.
William H. Rohder, Sr., 80, of Homer Glen, passed away October 24, 2020, with his family at his side. U.S. Army Veteran. He loved photography, especially taking pictures of nature and birds, and he was a woodworker.
Survived by his wife, Sharon, nee Burger, Rohder; three children, Robin (Ronald) Rezek, Bill (Karen) Rohder, and Brian (Dana) Rohder; his grandchildren, Alex, Ben, Dan, Grace, and Faith; a sister, Carol Gendeman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his siblings, LeRoy Rohder, Lorraine Rohder, and Nancy Bestwina.
Lying in State Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 305 Lemont St. Lemont. A maximum of 50 people can attend the funeral services. Due to the number of people that would like to attend the visitation between 9 a.m. - 10 a.m., we ask that you limit your time at the visitation, respect the 6 foot social distancing rule, and masks are required. Private interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church.
Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. www.markiewiczfh.com
or 630-257-6363