William H. Whitehead



William H. Whitehead, age 88, Logansport, IN passed away at 7:33 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019.



Mr. Whitehead was a thirty-three-year employee of the Illinois Dept. of Transportation, District One, of the Chicagoland area. He was a field construction engineer directly involved on many interstate projects, retiring in 1992, and a 30-year resident of Joliet.



Visitation will be from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m., on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Kroeger Funeral Home, Logansport.



The Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow, on Friday, at 11:00 a.m., at All Saints Catholic Church, Logansport.



Burial with full military honors provided by the Cass County Honor Guard and uniformed active-duty members of the United States Air Force, will follow in the Mt. Calvary section of Mt. Hope Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Catholic Church, 112 E. Market Street, Logansport, IN 46947.



Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-News on May 1, 2019