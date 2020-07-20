William Henry WardBorn: November 19, 1946Died: July 4, 2020William Henry Ward was born in Laurel, MS on November 19, 1946 to Elizabeth Smith and Henry Ward. He was the oldest of five children and the oldest grandchild of his maternal grandparents.Ted was a boy scout leader of Trop 70. He worked several jobs throughout his life; Correctional Officer (Stateville), School Bus Driver at Crawford but his love was a D.J. which he would D.J. at several different clubs in Joliet and Aurora.Ted was united in holy matrimony to Sandra Poston.Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Poston-Ward; his mother, Elizabeth White; father, Henry Ward and his sister, Wanda V. White.Ted departed this life on Sunday, July 4, 2020.He leaves to cherish his memories; one son, Devaris Ward of Aurora, IL; three daughters, LaSoji Ward of Bolingbrook, IL and Leanna Jacob-Scott of Joliet, IL; and Ananias Jacob (Justin) Estep of Joliet, IL.; three brothers, Walter J. Pierce, and David White of Joliet, IL and James (Kim) of Houston, TX; grandfather of Ka-Liyah Scott, Ivory Scott, Jada Scott and Cassius Scott, Jr., all of Joliet, IL, JayLynn Blackmon, Jordan Blackmon, Justice Blackmon and Natalie Blackmon, all of Bolingbrook, IL; a special friend/cousin, Clarence Dace; special niece, Lakishia (Timmie) Smith of Joliet, IL and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 AM at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:30 AM, Pastor Victor L. Flowers, officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.112 Richards St.. (815) 723-1283