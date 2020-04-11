The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Resources
More Obituaries for William Leon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Leon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Leon Obituary
William J. Leon

William J. "Bill" Leon - Passed away at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Monday, April 6, 2020. Age 81 years.

Survived by his son Billy (Paula) Leon of Joliet and his daughter Lynda (Rich) Gearheart of New Berlin, WI. Also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife Geraldine C. Leon (nee Anders), a daughter Dawn, granddaughter Amanda and his brother Ron

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements conducted under the care of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -