William J. Leon
William J. "Bill" Leon - Passed away at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Monday, April 6, 2020. Age 81 years.
Survived by his son Billy (Paula) Leon of Joliet and his daughter Lynda (Rich) Gearheart of New Berlin, WI. Also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his wife Geraldine C. Leon (nee Anders), a daughter Dawn, granddaughter Amanda and his brother Ron
Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements conducted under the care of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2020