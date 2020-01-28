|
|
William J. Locasto
Born: February 22, 1951; in Joliet, IL
Died: January 24, 2020; in Joliet, IL
William J. "Bill" Locasto, age 68, a resident of Joliet, IL, died peacefully at home on January 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born February 22, 1951 in Joliet, IL.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Lynette (nee Engstrom) Locasto; his loving children, Heather Watson, Joseph Locasto, Justin (Suzanne) Watson, Anthony (Stacelee) Locasto, and Michael Locasto; his ten cherished grandchildren and one adored great-granddaughter; brother, Brian (Tamara) Locasto; sisters, Toni Ann (Mark) Johnson, Kimberly (David) West and Gina Locasto; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Antone and Eileen (nee. Virtel) Locasto; and his son, Christopher Watson.
Bill graduated from Lockport West High School in 1969. He retired from Commonwealth Edison as a Power Dispatcher.
He was accomplished in photography and has a wonderful photo collection from the U.S., Canada and Europe. He was a devoted grandpa.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ramadurai, Pati Peterson, NP, Marilyn Bahar, RN, Dr. Naila Ahmed and Brian Locasto for their continued efforts and care.
Memorial donations may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, Inc., 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, Il 60431 or American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Munroe St., Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield,IL.
For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 28, 2020