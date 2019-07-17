|
William J. Sullivan
William J. "Bill" Sullivan, 87, of Shorewood, passed away peacefully at the Joliet Hospice Home on July 9, 2019. He was born in May of 1932. Son of the late James and Margaret (Burke) Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan B. (Barker) Sullivan, and son William "Billy" Sullivan Jr.
He is survived by three children, Amy Wilson, Tristan Vetter, and Stephen Sullivan. Also, one brother, Joseph Sullivan of Fla. Bill was actively involved with the YMCA, and many other organizations. He had a love of gardening, and the nature surrounding it.
A special thanks to the Hospice staff for their care and guidance.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on July 17, 2019