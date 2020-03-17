|
William John Scheer
Born: August 27, 1941; in Green Bay, WI
Died: March 15, 2020 ; in Joliet, IL
Age 78, of Braidwood, IL passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home in Joliet, IL.
Born August 27, 1941 in Green Bay, WI to the late John William and Buelah Victoria (nee Guindon) Scheer. William graduated from Premontre Catholic High School with the class of 1960 in Green Bay.
He was ordained from Saint Francis Cathedral in 1969 with the Diocese of Green Bay, serving his priesthood from 1969-1972 at Saint Luke's Parish in Two Rivers, WI.
Bill went on to receive his master's degree in social work from George Williams College and served DCFS mothers in Kenosha, WI and then transitioned into industrial sales until the age of 59. He then furthered his education and received his certificate to be a school social worker and worked at many schools within the local areas. He was a very active member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Braidwood, where he belonged to the Legion of Mary beginning in 2000, served as a member of the Diocesan Pastoral Council, taught religious education for years, was a member of the RCIA team for the Immaculate Conception Church for eleven years, with his beloved wife, Anita. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus and served one term on the Braidwood Fire District.
He married Anita Witchek on April 28, 1984 in Plainfield, IL and after he was laicized from the priesthood they had their marriage blessed in the Catholic Church on April 28, 1987 at Immaculate Conception Parish.
He was a great husband, father, and grandfather that will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving are his wife of thirty-five years, Anita (nee Nahas) Scheer of Braidwood; four children, Lisa (Patrick, Jr.) Stockdale of Plainfield, IL, Andrew (Candace) Scheer of Coal City, IL, Joseph (Brandy) Scheer of Diamond, IL, and Emily (Heath) Nielsen of Oak Park, IL; eleven grandchildren, Isabella, Emma, Kylee, Cody, Drew, Patrick III, Emmett, Simon, Eva, Lola, and Penelope; five siblings, Carol (Michael) Fabry, Sandra (Kenneth) Hendrickson, Mary (Larry) Holterman, Debbie (Lupe) Orosco, and John (Brenda) Scheer, all of the Green Bay area; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and three sisters, Ruth Scheer in infancy, Barbara VanCamp, and Jeannie Cornelius.
Due to the unexpected circumstances of the Covid-19 virus we are asking for any public to use their best judgement in attending the services for William.
The visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Friday, March 20 from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be from the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Saturday March 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. to the Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the Immaculate Conception Church. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
