William John Scheer
UPDATED SERVICE INFORMATION: The visitation and funeral information that was previously scheduled for Mr. William John Scheer is as follows: The visitation will be at the family's residence: 198 N. School Street, Braidwood from 4-8 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020. Family and friends will meet at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Coal City, Saturday, March 21, for the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood. Age 78, of Braidwood, IL passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home in Joliet, IL In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the Immaculate Conception Church. Please keep the family in your prayers if you are unable to attend the services. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 18, 2020