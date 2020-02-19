The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
william Kramer Obituary
William Kramer

William Kramer, age 94, passed away on February 13, 2020 at the Illinois Veteran's Home in Manteno.

Bill was survived by seven sons William J (Linda), James R (Catherine), Patrick, Denis, Brian, Mark, and Robert (Cindy) Kramer; twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. and three step-children Peter, Maria and Ben Barsema. The mother of his children, Beatrice Kramer also survives.

He was preceded in death by his wife Antoinette (Jannusch) Kramer; one son Michael Kramer; his parents Robert C. and Estelle (Timm) Kramer; and two brothers Robert Kramer and Ted Kramer.

Bill served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. He survived 80 missions flying the hump, piloting a C46 and C47. He retired from International Harvester after 45 years of service.

Bill was a fun and loving man who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially "Kramer-fest". He loved telling stories about his life. Bill and his storytelling will be dearly missed.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with a celebration at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Adjutant Illinois Veteran's Home- Manteno, 1 Veteran's Drive, Manteno, IL 60950 or Hospice of Kankakee Valley, 482 Main St, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 in William's name would be appreciated.

Cremation rites have been accorded. William will be laid to rest with Antoinette at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
