William L. Hlomstrom
William L. Holmstrom

Born: February 2, 1927; in Versailles, NY

Died: June 7, 2020; in Joliet, IL

William L. Holmstrom of Joliet passed away on June 7, 2020 at home at the age of 93. He was born February 2, 1927 in Versailles, New York. He attended grade school and high school in Varna, Illinois then entered the U.S. Army and was discharged in October 1946. After graduating from Northwestern University as a mechanical engineer, he was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Company for 37 years where he served in a variety of management positions in the Joliet engineering department. He was an extraordinary woodworker and also enjoyed golf and fishing and was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Beloved husband of 63 years to Lois (nee Hoppe) Holmstrom and loving father of Carol (Dale) Baumgartner and Joyce (Tom) Hurley. Proud grandfather of David (Christina) and Jonathon Baumgartner, Eric and Jennifer Hurley and great grandfather to Finn Baumgartner.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lois, by his parents Lloyd and Edith (nee Sprague) Holmstrom, three brothers, Donald, Robert, Duane and sister Maurine MacMillan and grandson Daniel Baumgartner. Thanks to Comfort Keepers and Joliet Hospice for their care and compassion.

Visitation and Interment will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Church & Cemetery in Varna, IL on June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance is limited to family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Varna, IL.

Condolences for the family may be left on William's Tribute Wall at www.bgsfuneralhome.com or mailed to the family in care of Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Rd, Joliet, IL 60435.


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

