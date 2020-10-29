William M. Markley
Age 88, of Shorewood, IL passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born October 6, 1932 in Joliet, IL to the late Gertrude (nee Cox) and Homer Markley and was a lifetime area resident. Bill (William) graduated from Joliet Catholic High School Class of 1951.
Beloved husband of 61 years to Lorrie (Lorraine) (nee Kuempel) Markley; loving father of Cindy (John) Bada of Las Vegas, NV, Stephen (Paula) Markley and William (Sharry) Markley, Jr.; proud grandfather of Becky (Conan) DeMarco, Matt Bada, Mary (Kurtis) Groseclose and Dillion Markley; six great-grandchildren; Ethan, Emaleigh, Mackenzie, Madeline, Jameson and Avery; brothers, Dr. John (Carol) Markley and Thomas (Jeanne) Markley; sisters, Loral Livingston, Trudy Surges and Mary (Frank) Minnito; sisters-in-law, Rosemary and Diane Markley; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also a friend of Bill W. for 59 years.
Preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert (late Larrian) Markley, Donald "Denny" (late Carol) Markley, Michael Markley; and brother-in-law, James "Jim" Surges.
Mr. Markley was a retired insurance agent and proprietor of the William Markley American Family Insurance Agency in Joliet for over 30 years. He was a people person who felt honored to help many area residents with their insurance needs throughout the years.
Family was paramount for Bill who cherished every moment he could spend with his loved ones and friends. He did manage, however, to get a few rounds of golf with his friend, Gordon McBride, in between occupational duties and family functions.
Visitation for William M. Markley will be at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd., (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Capacity restrictions of 25 people at a time will be observed, as well as facemasks and distancing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stepping Stones Rehabilitation Center, 1621 Theodore St., Joliet, IL 60435, or Alano Club of Joliet, 265 Republic Ave. Joliet, IL 60435
