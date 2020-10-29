1/1
William M. Markley
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William M. Markley

Age 88, of Shorewood, IL passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born October 6, 1932 in Joliet, IL to the late Gertrude (nee Cox) and Homer Markley and was a lifetime area resident. Bill (William) graduated from Joliet Catholic High School Class of 1951.

Beloved husband of 61 years to Lorrie (Lorraine) (nee Kuempel) Markley; loving father of Cindy (John) Bada of Las Vegas, NV, Stephen (Paula) Markley and William (Sharry) Markley, Jr.; proud grandfather of Becky (Conan) DeMarco, Matt Bada, Mary (Kurtis) Groseclose and Dillion Markley; six great-grandchildren; Ethan, Emaleigh, Mackenzie, Madeline, Jameson and Avery; brothers, Dr. John (Carol) Markley and Thomas (Jeanne) Markley; sisters, Loral Livingston, Trudy Surges and Mary (Frank) Minnito; sisters-in-law, Rosemary and Diane Markley; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also a friend of Bill W. for 59 years.

Preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert (late Larrian) Markley, Donald "Denny" (late Carol) Markley, Michael Markley; and brother-in-law, James "Jim" Surges.

Mr. Markley was a retired insurance agent and proprietor of the William Markley American Family Insurance Agency in Joliet for over 30 years. He was a people person who felt honored to help many area residents with their insurance needs throughout the years.

Family was paramount for Bill who cherished every moment he could spend with his loved ones and friends. He did manage, however, to get a few rounds of golf with his friend, Gordon McBride, in between occupational duties and family functions.

Visitation for William M. Markley will be at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd., (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Capacity restrictions of 25 people at a time will be observed, as well as facemasks and distancing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stepping Stones Rehabilitation Center, 1621 Theodore St., Joliet, IL 60435, or Alano Club of Joliet, 265 Republic Ave. Joliet, IL 60435

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved