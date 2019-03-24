The Herald-News Obituaries
William M. "Bill" Sharpe, age 85, of Billings, MT and formerly Joliet, IL, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born December 13, 1933 to the late Gertrude (Martin) and Virgil Sharpe in Pana, IL where he was raised and educated. Bill was a United States Navy Veteran who served during the Korean War as a special forces Underwater Demolition Team member, a role that eventually evolved into the Navy SEALs. After being honorably discharged he and his late wife Doris (November 6, 2018) moved to Joliet where they raised their family. They were married for 61 years.

Surviving are his sons, Greg and Eric; daughter-in-law, Stephanie; grandson, Weston and daughter-in-law, Kelly.

In addition to Doris, he is also preceded in death by his eldest son, Jeff; parents and one sister, Nancy McCracken.

Bill retired as a Supervisor from Caterpillar Tractor Inc. after over 35 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his family. He volunteered tirelessly through the years and was a mentor to many who led by example. He could be described as firm yet fair, always keeping others best interests as a priority. Bill's greatest joy was living his final years in Montana with Doris, his sons, daughter-in-law, Stephanie and grandson Weston.

As it was Bill's request cremation rites will be accorded and services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Stockman Bank of Billings, Montana or sent to P.O. Box 51311 Billings, MT 59105 and will be donated to the charity of Bill's wishes.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2019
