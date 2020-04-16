|
William Michael Schweitzer
Born: October 6, 1951
Died: April 12, 2020
Missing him will be his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, his wife Lou Ellen. The first woman he ever loved, his mother Carolyn Schweitzer, sisters Linda (Dale) Freeman, Kathy (Fred) Landrosh and Virginia (Steve) Hawkins. His grandson Michael (Stephanie) Poierier, stepdaughter Tammy (Ryan) Flohrs, stepson Timothy (Heather) Kerns. Granddaughter Lauren Flohrs, grandson Braeden Flohrs and grandson Cooper Kerns, and great grandson Chance Poierier. Fun loving brother in law to Kathleen (Jack) Pedigo, brother-in law to Robert (Joyce) Aulabaugh and Kerry (Cindy) Aulabaugh. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews and a great cousin and nephew to many. Survived by his father William L. Schweitzer and son William J. Schweitzer.
William was born in Melrose Park, graduated from Lockport West class of 69, worked at Caterpillar Tractor from 1970 until he retired in 2006. Through the years he made many friends that enjoyed the same zest for life that he did. This was apparent in whatever he did, whether it was working, being outside or enjoying family. He climbed the Grand Canyon twice. He went scuba diving in the oceans. He skied the highest mountains and he biked across the state of Illinois. He feared nothing and faced his years of illnesses the same way. With courage and determination. His name William said it all: WILL I AM! And what a will he had.
Graveside services for William will take place Saturday April 18, 2020 from 11:30 am until the time of the prayer service 1:00 pm at Aux Sable Cemetery in Minooka, IL. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, CDC guidelines and State of Illinois Executive Order, Social Distancing will be required. It is recommended that condolences be paid via online tributes and guestbook. Services entrusted to Anderson Memorial Home, Plainfield, IL. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020