William Neese
William "Bill" Neese, age 75, late of Manhattan Twp., died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his home with his family around him. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice (nee Dippon), one son Darin of Manhattan Twp., and one granddaughter Jordan. Preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Dorothy (nee McClure) Neese. Bill served our country with the US Army. Afterwards he was employed at Uniroyal for several years before turning to farming on the family homestead for many years. He also worked as a truck driver for the Manhattan Twp. Road Commission.
A private funeral service for William "Bill" Neese will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan. Interment Manhattan Center Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 14, 2019