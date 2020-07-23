1/
William Nicholas Meyer
William Nicholas Meyer

Born: November 15, 1946

Died: July 19, 2020

William Nicholas Meyer, M.D, age 73, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Nicholas Meyer, M.D, and Loretta Ann Meyer Dillon, as well as his stepfather Walter Dillon, M.D and stepsister Loyola Dillon. He is survived by his four siblings, Paul (Rosalyn) Meyer, Joan Meyer Anzia, Carolyn Meyer Roche, and Richard Meyer, as well as three stepsisters, Gina Schrock (Larry), Ann Wilkinson, and Paula Dillon. In addition he is survived by nephews Nicholas Meyer, Peter Meyer, Kevin Roche (Elizabeth), Patrick Roche, and nieces Katherine Roche, Carolyn Anzia, Sarah Anzia, and Maura Brophey (Chris). He was the great uncle of five: Emma Van Tonder, Norah Van Tonder, Colin Roche, Bridget Roche, and George Brophey.

William graduated from Brother Rice High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois, Stanford University, and the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine.

A memorial service will be held in California after it is safe for family to travel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Stanford (Leland Stanford Junior University) Alumni Association c/o Howard Wolf would be welcome.


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Bill coached me In the summer of 1969 during which time I was able spend time with him and his family. My sincere condolences to all the Meyers / Dillion family on your loss.
Blase Brown
July 23, 2020
My condolences to his family. He was my doctor for many years and was the most compassionate man I knew. I will never forget his genuine concern with even the smallest of ailments. He was the best doctor I ever had.
Lois Goldman
Friend
