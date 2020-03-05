|
|
William P. Hombaker
Born: January 12, 1935; in Streator, IL
Died: March 2, 2020; in Gardner, IL
William P. Hombaker "Bill", Age 85, of Gardner, IL and formerly Shorewood, IL passed peacefully at home Monday, March 2, 2020.
He was born January 12, 1935, to the late Michael and Frances (nee Meyer) Hombaker in Streator, IL. Bill retired from Sears Roebuck after 17 years of dedicated service in the automotive and maintenance departments.
He was also employed by and was a longtime member of the Will/Grundy Center for Independent living. He loved motorcycles and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Preceded in death by his wife Rosemary (nee Niesluchowski) Hombaker (2010).
Surviving are his two children, Nina J. (Scott) Rose and William Michael "Buddy" Hombaker. Six grandchildren, Tabitha L. (Marissa) Boshears, Jessica (Al) Gabehart, Dannelle Boshears, Jacqueline P. (Jeremy Cathom) Rose, Christopher K. (Alli) Rose, and Kelly (Matt) McCullough; twelve great-grandchildren; dear companion, JoAnne Lovstad; one sister, Annetta "Blondie" (the late Dale) Ross; three brothers, James (Shirley) Hombaker, Robert (Melinda) Meyer, and Paul (Sandra) Meyer; two brothers-in-law, Walter (Rita) Niesluchowski and Edward Niesluchowski; sister-in-law, Ruby (the late Jim) Downie; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Visitation for William P. "Bill" Hombaker will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 (at Deerpath Dr.), Morris. As it was Bill's wish cremation rites will be accorded following services. William was proud to have attended the Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville, IL and his last request would be all donations in his memory be directed to the school, 125 Webster Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2020