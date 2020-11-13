William P McSherry Jr.



Born: October 17,1946



Died: November 3, 2020



William P McSherry Jr. died peacefully at home on November 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.



Bill is survived by his devoted wife, Kathleen Farrell, his adored daughter, Allison McSherry, his sister Pat (McSherry) Hilger (Rod), his uncles Ken Pesavento (Nikki) and Lee Pesavento, his aunt Lorraine (Pesavento) Ivnik. Bill is also survived by his sister-in-law Marsha Lega, brother-in-law Ted Lega, nephew Ted Lega (Cory), nieces Stephanie Lega Perella (John), Marisa Hilger, Lindsay Hilger Ataman (Rich), great nieces, great nephews and cousins.



Bill was born October 17, 1946, to the late William and Marjory (nee Pesavento) McSherry in Lockport Illinois.



Bill graduated from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, School of Economics and University of Illinois School of Law. He was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1974, and practiced law primarily in Will and Grundy Counties. Bill served as an Assistant Public Defender in Will County for many years, and as an assistant States Attorney in Grundy County. Bill practiced law as a partner in the Joliet, Illinois firm of Kallan and McSherry and as a sole practitioner.



One of Bill's joys was to travel with his wife and daughter. Rome and Paris were special favorites.



Bill had many interests including golf and other sports but his true passion was the guitar. He was a brilliant blues guitarist. He played alone and with local musicians Bob Valentine, Rick Padilla, and in the bands Mad Fish and Checkered Past.



A celebration of Bill's life is being planned for the summer of 2021 when we can all gather to remember a wonderful husband and father and an amazing friend. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Contact Kathleen Farrell at farrellartstudio@sbcglobal.net





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store