William Peter Jansen
Born: May 15, 1930; in Homer Township, IL
Died: August 4, 2019; in LaPorte, IN
William Peter Jansen, age 89, a resident of LaPorte, IN, formerly of Custer Park and Plainfield, IL from 1968-1996, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 in LaPorte, Ind. He was born May 15, 1930 in Homer Township, IL to the late Peter William and Myrtle Marie (nee. Hubbard) Jansen.
He was the beloved husband of the late Beverly J. (nee. Lamoreaux) Jansen, whom he married August 27, 1960. She passed away on November 9, 2012; the loving father of James "Jim" (Susan) Jansen, of LaPorte, and Joanne Rodriguez, of LaPorte, IN; adored grandfather of Jacob Wayne (Mara) Jansen, Sean McCallister, and Abednego "Benny" and Aramis Rodriguez; and cherished great-grandfather of Tyler and Aidan McCallister; dear brother of Jeanie Wagner and the late George, Peter William and Marie Jansen.
William grew up in Homer Township, IL. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Kerr/ Ball Glass Co. in Plainfield for over 34 years. He was active in the Emergency Services & Disaster Agency (ESDA) in Plainfield for almost 20 years. William also enjoyed bowling.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Visitation will be Friday, August 9th from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Road (corner of Routes 30 and 59), Plainfield, IL. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM.
Interment will be in Plattville Cemetery, Plattville, IL.
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 7, 2019