William Pietrzak
Age 89 passed away Friday January 31, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice. Bill was current resident of Senior Star at Weber Place prior to residing in the Grand Haven Community in Romeoville for 16 years, he is formerly of Cicero and Downers Grove. Bill was a Senior Member of the Downers Grove Sportsman Club and a Life Member of the Chicago Bow Hunters. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Pietrzak; children Margaret (Joe) Ganem, Michael (Nancy) Pietrzak, Mary K. (the late Robert) Holbrook and Mark (Laura) Pietrzak; grandchildren Michelle (Eric) Matson, Becky Pietrzak and Grace Pietrzak; great grandchildren Jacob and Liam Matson. Also preceded in death by his parents William and Pearl Pietrzak. A memorial visitation will take place Thursday February 6, 202 from 10 am until the time of the memorial Mass, 11 am at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 1214 Hamilton St., Lockport, IL 60441. Services conclude at the church; cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Watts of Love (www.wattsoflove.org) appreciated. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 4, 2020