William R. Hicks
Born: September 26, 1929; in Mousie, KY
Died: August 5, 2020; in Coal City, IL
William R. "Bill" Hicks, age 90 of Coal City, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home.
Born September 26, 1929 in Mousie, Kentucky, William Ralph was a son of Adam and Mary (Mullins) Hicks. He was raised in Mousie and graduated from Four Mile High School. Bill entered into the United States Marine Corps where he went on to honorably serve for 32 years, retiring as a Sergeant Major. Following his retirement from the military, Bill gained employment with Johnson and Johnson Personal Products in Wilmington, where he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for several more years.
Bill loved to fish, garden and hunt in years past. He enjoyed feeding the squirrels and birds, and just spending time in his man cave.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene (nee Zerboglio) whom he married on February 26, 1972; four children: Terry (Debora) Hicks of Dayton, Ohio, Nella (Rick) Hill of Beavercreek, Ohio, Robert (Kimberly) Hicks of New Lebanon, Ohio and Jennifer (Jeremy) Shaw of Rock Island, Illinois; (11) grandchildren: Terry J. (Nikki) Hicks, Susan Carol Hardy, Amy (Ted) Terrell, Wendy (Mark) Ballard, Lindsey (William) Elms, Tiffany Fogle, Crystal (Christopher) Crane, Kathleen (Ray) Cooper, Carolyn Hicks, Alex Shaw and Peter Shaw, and numerous great grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Susan Elizabeth in infancy; one brother, Albert Tom and one sister, Margaret Lee.A private family visitation was held, and cremation rites were accorded.
Bill will be laid to rest in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Bill's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
