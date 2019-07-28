|
William R. Lang
William (Bill) R. Lang "Map Man" age 71, passed away peacefully at home July 24th in Frankfort, IL. Born in Joliet, IL to the late Ralph C Lang and Alice (Carter) Lang.
Loving Husband and Best Friend of Charlotte (Char) Barnwell Lang. Loving father of Tim (Gina), Tami (John) Mattson and Donna Lang and Dave Guerra, Fiance. Cherished Grandfather to Matt Brandolino, Taylor, Madison and Deric Lang, Alexis and Luke Mattson. Brother of Shirley Hill, and the late Carter Merrill (Osia) Lang, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill retired from the EJ & E Railroad in 2002 after 37 years of service. Bill was a Decorated Vietnam Veteran, serving from February 1969 - February of 1971.
Bill was an avid cyclist, bicycling over 400,000 recorded miles in his lifetime. Bill was a Founding and Lifetime member of the Joliet Bicycle Club, holding numerous offices and performing many duties for the the club. He was also a member of Folks on Spokes and Team McAllen Bicycle Club in McAllen,Tx. Bill was a teacher for the Joliet Police Bicycle Patrol, and a certified Effective Cycling Instructor and was always willing to share his experiences and knowledge of bicycling to anyone. He would never leave a cyclist behind, and will always be remembered for his infamous saying.."lt's a beautiful day for a bike ride", no matter what the weather was like outside. Bill and Char wintered in Alamo,Tx and was very involved in the activities of the park, volunteering his time and service. He was also on the board of the HCMPO, which provided funds for bicycle and pedestrian projects in Alamo, Tx and the surrounding communities.
Bill has requested that mourners wear their favorite cycling jersey both to the wake and the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joliet Hospice or their favorite charity will be appreciated.
Visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 3:00p - 8:00pm. Funeral service in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in The Herald-News on July 28, 2019