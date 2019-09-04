|
|
William R. Schofield
"Bill", age 58 years, late of Channahon, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home. Born in Joliet and a life-long area resident.
Survived by his wife of 40 years, Connie (Nee Mumper): his son, Eric (Nikki) Schofield; two grandchildren, Mia and Matthew Schofield; his parents, Hiram and Roselyn (nee Cornale) Chappell; three sisters, Laurie (Benny) Phillips, Genet (Late, Mark) Seidling and Mary (Dave) DuBois; one brother, H. Edward Chappell; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his in-laws Edward and Donna Mumper and his son, Matthew Schofield.
There was a big bear hug in heaven with the two. Matt's been waiting.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, TODAY, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 4, 2019