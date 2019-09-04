The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
William R. Schofield Obituary
William R. Schofield

"Bill", age 58 years, late of Channahon, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home. Born in Joliet and a life-long area resident.

Survived by his wife of 40 years, Connie (Nee Mumper): his son, Eric (Nikki) Schofield; two grandchildren, Mia and Matthew Schofield; his parents, Hiram and Roselyn (nee Cornale) Chappell; three sisters, Laurie (Benny) Phillips, Genet (Late, Mark) Seidling and Mary (Dave) DuBois; one brother, H. Edward Chappell; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his in-laws Edward and Donna Mumper and his son, Matthew Schofield.

There was a big bear hug in heaven with the two. Matt's been waiting.

Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, TODAY, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 4, 2019
