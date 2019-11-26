|
William Raymond Mood
William "Bill" Raymond Mood, age 90, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Betty (Harvey) Mood, his son Bruce Mood, his daughter-in-law Laurie Mood, beloved grandchildren Jason (Jessica) Mood, Brandon (Melissa Devlin) Mood, Allison (Tom) Miller and Samantha Mood, his great grandchildren Elijah Miller, Isabella, Jack and Arya Mood, his brother Dervin Mood, two sisters Catherine Mood and Elsa Milligan, numerous nieces and nephews, and his canine companion Buttons.
Preceded in death by his daughter Laura Mood, his son Kenneth Mood and 5 siblings.
Bill was born in Ferndale, Michigan. He served our country with the U.S. Army Korean War. Bill drove for Roadway hauling triple trailers for many years retiring in 1994. In his early years Bill enjoyed golfing, bowling and fishing. Bill also enjoyed gardening, reading poetry and he was an avid record collector. Bill was a humble man taking pleasure in spending time with his family and neighbors or simply watching the news or sitting down with a good book.
Visitation for Bill will be on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 6-8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. also at the funeral home. Interment Skyline Cemetery, Monee, IL. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 26, 2019