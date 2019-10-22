|
William Scott Hileman
William Scott Hileman, of Joliet and formerly of Tinley Park, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 72, surrounded by the love of his family. Scott was born in Clay Center, KS on December 15, 1946, the son of the late Kenneth and Patricia (nee Goodwin) Hileman. He grew up in Oak Forest and was a graduate of Bremen Township High School. Scott started as a linesman with AT &T then became the manager of the payroll department, retiring at the age of 50 after 30 dedicated years with the company.
Scott was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, and shooting his gun. Along with being a gifted woodworker, he could fix anything around the house. He even had his own handyman business after he retired.
He enjoyed politics and had a brilliant mind; he was a "walking encyclopedia", one that had an incredible amount of knowledge on a variety of random facts. He will truly be missed on the weekly Monday trivia nights with his family.
Scott is survived by his daughters, Kelly (Curtis) Alsip and Dana (Wesley) Boyer; "Papa" of Evan Alsip, McKenzie Boyer, Delaney Alsip, Malorie Boyer and Mylie Boyer; siblings, Kathleen (Jeff) Moller and Lance (Mary Ann) Hileman; and his nieces and nephews, Kyle Wikberg, Ryan Wikberg, Craig Hileman, Caryn Rubio, and Eric Hileman. He is also survived by his longtime best friend, Lyle Warning.
He is preceded by his loving wife of 45 years, Bernadette Patricia Hileman (2014); his parents; his brother, Kenneth Michael Hileman; and his nephew, Brett Wikberg.
Visitation for William Scott Hileman will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was his wish, cremation rites will be accorded following his funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 17060 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477, in honor of his wife, would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019