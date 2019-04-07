|
William T. Pierce
William T. (Bill) Pierce, 86, passed away peacefully with family at his side on February 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital. He was born in Hannibal, MO.
Beloved husband of Lorene (Ospalik) Pierce; loving father of Steven (Sue), David (Lori), and Bill Jr.; stepdaughters, Lisa (Tim) Jungles and Jill (Jeff) Girard. Grandfather of 8, great grandfather of 9.
Bill was a member of IUOE Local 150 for 32 years and retired from Camping World in 1996. He was known locally for his country band/music.
He was preceded by his parents, James and Edith (Corum) Pierce; one son, Benjamin; and one brother, Jim (Bud) Pierce.
A memorial mass will be held Thursday, April 11 at 10:30am at St. Mary Immaculate Church, 15629 S. Route 59 in Plainfield, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 7, 2019