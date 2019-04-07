Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Mary's Immaculate Church
15629 IL-59
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-2651
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Immaculate Church
15629 S. Route 59
Plainfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. Pierce

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William T. Pierce Obituary
William T. Pierce

William T. (Bill) Pierce, 86, passed away peacefully with family at his side on February 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital. He was born in Hannibal, MO.

Beloved husband of Lorene (Ospalik) Pierce; loving father of Steven (Sue), David (Lori), and Bill Jr.; stepdaughters, Lisa (Tim) Jungles and Jill (Jeff) Girard. Grandfather of 8, great grandfather of 9.

Bill was a member of IUOE Local 150 for 32 years and retired from Camping World in 1996. He was known locally for his country band/music.

He was preceded by his parents, James and Edith (Corum) Pierce; one son, Benjamin; and one brother, Jim (Bud) Pierce.

A memorial mass will be held Thursday, April 11 at 10:30am at St. Mary Immaculate Church, 15629 S. Route 59 in Plainfield, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.