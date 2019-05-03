William T. Thompson



William T. Thompson - died at home after battling dementia for 13 1/2 years, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Age 78 years.



Survived by his wife of Mariann Horvath Thompson (nee Stash), his children Bob Thompson, Troy (Barb) Thompson, Kim Settlen, Karen (Bill) Palya, Tonya (David) Sothen. His step-son Don Kranz. His step-children Bob (Michele) Horvath and Lori (Jim) Horvath Wilke. Numerous grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His sister Pat (Bob) Dunn and sister-in-law Myrna (Don) Thompson. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Helen Thompson, Two brothers Fred and Don Thompson, a son Tom Thompson and a step-son David Kranz.



Bill was born in Evansville, Indiana, August 21, 1940. He retired from Commonwealth Edison after 25 years and member of the Exelon Retired Employee Association. Member of Cathedral of St. Raymond. Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Member of American Legion Post #1080 and former member of V.F.W. Cantigny Post #300. Former member of the IBEW Local 15. Bill loved the Upper Peninsula of Michigan where he started with a cabin in the woods with 40 acres around him. He loved nature, hunting and fishing. Bill was happiest up at his Menominee River home surrounded with peace and quiet and just watching the river. Bill loved America, patriotism, the flag, eagles and deer.



Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Monday, May 6th at 10:30 A.M. to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus at 11:00 A.M. for Mass of Christian Burial. Inurment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice of the Dementia Society of America will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com Published in The Herald-News from May 3 to May 5, 2019