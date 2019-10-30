|
William T. Zucek
William "Bill" T. Zucek - Passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family, Saturday, October 26, 2019. Age 75 years.
Survived by his loving wife of 26 years Laura M. Zucek (nee DiCosolo), their children Jeffery (Carol) Zucek, Kimberly (Michael) Spohn, Jordan (Briana) Zucek and Jessica Zucek. Seven grandchildren Brittany (Tony) Ignoffo, Tyler Zucek, Jacob, Hunter and Lucas Spohn, Payzlee Briski-Zucek and Ezekiel Zucek. Two great-grandchildren Jacob Ignoffo and Scarlett Spohn.
Preceded in death by his parents Willaim F. and Cecilia Zucek.
Bill was born December 13, 1943 in Chicago. Graduate of St. Rita Catholic High School Class of 1961. Bill retired from U.S. Foods in September 2019. He was a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America and Troop Leader with Rainbow Council Boy Scout Troop #83 at St. John Lutheran Church in Joliet. Member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Minooka.
Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 303 W. St. Mary's St., Minooka, Saturday, November 2nd at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Friday, November 1st from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. For information (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019