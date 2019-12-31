|
William V. Badurski
William Victor Badurski, age 70, of Shorewood, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, with his loving wife and family by his side.
Born August 2, 1949 in Morris, IL, he was the son of William and Jessie (Walker) Badurski. Bill was employed by METRA as Senior Manager of Locomotive Programs in the Mechanical Department.
Bill loved his family and friends. He was very proud of his job and enjoyed his relationships with his work colleagues. His favorite things included cars, trains, motorcycles, Friday night dinners at Syl's, and his dogs and cats.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Carolann M. (Sikora) Badurski of Shorewood; one sister, Bonnie Fritz Badurski of Shorewood; one niece, Kiersten Girten; two nephews, Randy Ness and Christopher Ness; two great-nephews, Zachary Girten and Reilly Ness; and one great-niece, Alexandria Ness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Kay (Lowell) Ness.
Visitation for Bill Badurski will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet, and will conclude with a Time of Sharing at 2:00 p.m. Cremationrites will be accorded following the visitation and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Will County Humane Society, 24109 Seil Rd, Shorewood, IL 60404 would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020