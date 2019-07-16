|
William Vogel
Born: April 22, 1931; in Mason City, IL
Died: July 13, 2019; in Morris, IL
William "Bill" Vogel, age 88, of Braidwood, IL, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Morris Hospital in Morris, IL. Born April 22, 1931 in Mason City, IL to the late Floyd and Ruth (nee Aikman) Vogel. Veteran of the United State Marines, serving from 1952-1954. Member of the Boilermakers Local One Lodge in Chicago, IL. Bill loved his family, neighbors, and fishing.
Surviving are his wife, Marjorie Beebe, whom he married March 10, 1961 in Pekin, IL; one son, Eric (Judy) Vogel of Braceville, IL; one daughter, Justine (Eric) Bleifield of DeKalb, IL; and one granddaughter, Natalie Vogel of Braceville.
Preceding him in death was one brother, Marvin L. Vogel.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be held per family wishes. For more information or to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.
Published in The Herald-News on July 16, 2019