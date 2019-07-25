Willie Bea Fowler



Born: October 31, 1927



Died: July 19, 2019



Willie Bea Fowler age 91, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 in Fort Wayne, IN. Born October 31, 1927 in Edwards, MS to Allen and Ruth Alma Morgan. Willie Bea lived the majority of her life in Joliet, IL since leaving her childhood home in Edwards, MS at the age of 21.



In 1972, she joined Friendship All Denominational Church, under the leadership of the late Pastor Robert R. Turner, where she met and married William Fowler. Willie Bea loved to cook when she was able, and made the best bread and rice pudding this side of creation.



Willie Bea was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, Milton and Menthia Crowder; step-father, George Robinson; two brothers, Clearnest and Oliver Morgan; husbands, Jessie McGee, Sr. and William Fowler; Edgar Robinson; step-daughter, Ruth Alma Robinson; great-grandchildren, Duntell Neal, Jr. and Jessie Johnson; and adopted sister, Alzie Brown.



She leaves to cherish her memories: her eight children, Gladys (Morgan) Felker of Fort Wayne, IN; Willie M. Brass, Leon Robinson, Edgar R. (Pamela Jackson) Robinson, all of Joliet, IL; Sharon (Larry) Wallace, Michelle (Raymond) Jackson, both of Fort Wayne, IN; Jeffrey Sr. (Jean) McGee and Jessie (Lisa) McGee, both of Iowa City, IA; eight step-children, Ronald (Janice) Wilder, Sr., Beverly Wilder Grubbs, Renetta and Jeanetta Robinson, Joseph Robinson, Jimmy McGee, Almeda Robinson, and Electra Simpson, all of Joliet, IL; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, god-children and adopted sisters, Beatrice Larry, Mary Lou Gray, Charity Turner, Margaret Clarke, and Louise April; and many other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Friendship Baptist Church 201 Sherman Street, Joliet, IL. Service at 7:00 PM. Pastor Gary R. Williams officiating. Interment Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283 Published in The Herald-News on July 25, 2019