Willie Dorothy Jones
1941 - 2020
Willie Dorothy Jones

Born: October 19, 1941

Died: October 3, 2020

Willie Dorothy Jones, known as Dorothy, was born October 19, 1941 to Sellmon Washington and Lovie Deere in Camden, MS. She departed this life October 3, 2020 in the presence of her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sellmon and Lovie Washington, two sisters, Luzanne Flemings and Essie Lee Washington; three brothers, Booker T. Washington, Roosevelt Washington, and Simon Washington.

Dorothy married Charlie M. Jones, Jr. on November 24, 1964. To this union two children were born.

She leaves to cherish her daughters, Cynthia Jones of Shorewood, IL and Kimberly (Paul) Washington of Joliet, IL; a special goddaughter, Dana (Josh) McNair of Romeoville, IL, three grandchildren Jason Washington of Joliet, IL, Ryleigh and Reagan McNair of Romeoville, IL; one sister, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Catchings of Joliet, IL; two brothers, Benjamin Washington of Joliet, IL and Paul Washington of Collins, MS; special nieces, Shirley Flemings and Pamela Jones; special nephew, Anthony "Tony" Willis all of Joliet, IL and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the funeral home and Monday, October 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd, Joliet, IL. Service Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St John M.B. Church, officiated by the Rev. Gary Williams of Friendship Baptist Church of Joliet, IL. Interment to follow at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

Remote viewing of funeral via https://www.facebook.com/celebration.dorothyjones

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
OCT
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
OCT
12
Service
10:00 AM
St John M.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
