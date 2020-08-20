1/1
Willie Earl Esters
Willie Earl Esters

Born: November 8, 1933

Died: August 15, 2020

Willie Earl Esters was born November 8, 1933 in Shubuta, Mississippi to the union of Nathan and Isabella Esters. He was raised in Meridian, Mississippi and graduated from Wechsler Jr. High school before moving to Chicago. It was in Chicago where he publicly confessed to Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the Gammon Memorial United Methodist Church.

Willie, always a hard worker, began his career working for the United States Postal Service in Chicago, IL. He ended his career taking a position at Joliet Department of Corrections where he rose to the rank of Captain before he retired.

Willie instilled the importance of a good education to his children and their friends. He always said "they won't have any jobs for dummies." Even with his physical health failing his mind was still sharp. He always had a listening ear and gave sound advice. He enjoyed watching sports and listening to music.

He loved telling his children and grandchildren his life stories; those stories included some heartbreaks with the loss of his middle son Raymond, brother Jessie and being widowed twice by the death of his wives Frankie and Shirley.

On Saturday, August 15, 2020 Willie was called to his final resting place with the Lord.

He leaves to mourn his memories; Children: Demetrius (Cynthia), Sharon, TaMeaka (Robert), Christine (Fredrick), William and Cara; grandchildren: Joshua, Breanna, Bryanna, Brian, Alexander, Alexandria, Alonnah, Angel, and Maddie; great grandchildren: Aubri, Amorah, and Avery; siblings: Corene, Leon and Hubbard Jr.; sister-in-law, Debra; special caregivers: Tyvia, Leneal, Marion and Lynn; Eskridge Family and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am at St. John M.B.Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd, Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 am, Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr., officiating. Inurnment following at Woodlawn Memorial Park II.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 20, 2020.
