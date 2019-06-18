The Herald-News Obituaries
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Willie J. Lambuth

Willie J. Lambuth Obituary
WILLIE J. LAMBUTH

Willie J. Lambuth was born September 23, 1942 in Cleveland, MS to Cleveland Jackson and Cardilia Bradley.

He was employed as a truck driver, and travelled all over the country. He loved traveling and being in his yard.

He departed this life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Salem Village Nursing Home in Joliet, Illinois.

He is survived by his children; Cynthia Collins, Jackie Lambuth, Anthony Ford, Carla Greer (Yvonne Greer), Aaron Simpson (Chalondria Simpson) and Chasyte Tyler-Heath (Joseph Heath); his significant other of 44 years, Rosie B. Grant; 12 grandchildren, including Taylor Jackson and Israel Heath; 22 great grandchildren; special friends, Ausarean Saly, Willie Jefferson and other friends, too many to name them all.

Family will receive family and friends Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:00-5:30 PM at the funeral Home. Memorial service at 5:30 PM, Chasyte Tyler-Heath, officiating.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on June 18, 2019
