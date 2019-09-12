|
|
WILLIE J. POLK
Born: June 21, 1954
Died: September 2, 2019
Mr. Willie Junior Polk, a.k.a. "Snake," was born in Humboldt, Tennessee on June 21, 1954 to the union of James and Alberta (Holt) Polk, who both preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 11 years Arthenia (Stokes) Polk, sisters, Mary Ann Lee and Birda Lou Hylton and niece, Jessica Hylton.
"Snake," was reared and educated in Humboldt, Tennessee. In 1977, he moved to Joliet, Illinois where he met and married Arthenia Stokes. He was employed by Quality Cabinets and Allied Van Company for many years. Until his passing, he provided lawn services for Holy Temple Church of God in Christ and Heaven Storm Q2 Daycare. Over the years, he volunteered faithfully at St. Vincent Thrift Store and at the old building on Ottawa Street. "Snake," loved God and knew that God loved him. He would frequently attended services at Church of the Good Shepherd 'til its doors closed. One of his favorite songs that he use to sing was "God Has Been So Good to Me," by the Brooklyn Allstars. He was a jack-of-all-trades and known for his caps and t-shirts. "Snake," was simply a good man.
On the morning of Monday, September 2, 2019, while sleeping, he peacefully slipped away to be with the Lord.
Willie Junior leaves to cherish his memories a loving companion, Ms. Bobbie McIntosh, his daughter, Tonika (Stuart) Palmer, three granddaughters, Kyla (Nathaniel) Lang, Danyail (Dashaun) Caldwell and Rogenia Davis, one grandson, Fontez Davis, Jr. and a great-granddaughter, Madison Collins. He also leaves behind his beloved brother, Minister Edgar (Diane) Polk, his uncle and aunt, Willie (Florance) Coleman, and Julie Mae Kee, a godmother, JaRuth Tumbling, as well as, his companion's children, Cleo McIntosh who he called, "Baby Cle," Damion McIntosh, Malcom Johnson, her granddaughter, Zakya Staffold, and great-granddaughter, Gynisse Evans; two nieces Tulsa Lee, and LaShaun Lee (Eddie Brown), two nephews, Sherrod Lee and Edward Carlisle, Jr., and a close great-nephew, Antonio Sims; his special friends, Ronnie Bradford, Sr. "Swine," Paul Harris, and Remy Richards, and a host of other relatives, favorite kin folks, friends, associates and neighbors.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 337 S. Ottawa St., Joliet, IL. Service at 10:00 AM, Bishop Nathaniel Matthews, officiating. Private interment.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 12, 2019