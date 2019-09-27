|
Willie L. Newsome
Born: January 3, 1944
Died: September 22, 2019
Willie L. Newsome was born on January 3, 1944 in Hattiesburg, MS. He went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was a faithful member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He retired after 41 years at Caterpillar and continued another 12 years in Security at the Will County Health Department; working two weeks before his transition.
Willie was a singer extraordinaire. His family relocated to Joliet, Illinois when he was nine years old. That's when he really began to blossom.
After singing for a short 10 years, at the age of 15, Willie began singing R&B at various venues around the Chicago Metro area. Soon after, he began travelling nationally with some great performers of the sixties (Jerry Butler, Johnny Taylor, The Impressions, The Dells, David Ruffin, The Jackson 5, Jackie Wilson, Ann Nesby, Andy Williams and countless others). Willie's style was heavily influenced by Sam Cook. His greatest hit during the 70s was a tune called "My Lucky Day" which did very well in the European Market.
Willie would split his time performing with the Georgia Francis Orchestra of Chicago and performing at Louigi's House, Aurora, Illinois. Even at the age of 71, Willie had what he called a surreal experience by being asked to perform in Manchester, England in November 2015.
Willie was preceded in death by his father, John Mars and mother, Louvenia Mars, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
Willie is survived by his lovely wife of 42 years, Patricia, his children: Frankie Newsome, Brian Harvey, Charla Newsome, Shannon (Theresa), and Tamiika Newsome; siblings: Daniel (Mary) Cox of Houston, TX, Joyce Mars, Joann (Dwayne) Heath, Annette Mars, Elaine (Perry) Jones, Valerie Mars, Vanessa Mars; and ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; nine godchildren, special aunt, Ruby Jewell Stepney, four brothers-in-law; Dalbert (Iris) Franklin, Chester (Josie) Franklin, Harvey (Holly) Franklin, Fred Bonner, one sister-in-law: Deloris (Fred) Michlottie; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL. Celebration of life service at 6:00 PM, Pastor Charles Singleton, officiating. Interment Monday, September 30, 2019 10:00 AM at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 27, 2019