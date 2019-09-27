The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
402 Singleton Pl.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Newsome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie L. Newsome


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie L. Newsome Obituary
Willie L. Newsome

Born: January 3, 1944

Died: September 22, 2019

Willie L. Newsome was born on January 3, 1944 in Hattiesburg, MS. He went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was a faithful member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He retired after 41 years at Caterpillar and continued another 12 years in Security at the Will County Health Department; working two weeks before his transition.

Willie was a singer extraordinaire. His family relocated to Joliet, Illinois when he was nine years old. That's when he really began to blossom.

After singing for a short 10 years, at the age of 15, Willie began singing R&B at various venues around the Chicago Metro area. Soon after, he began travelling nationally with some great performers of the sixties (Jerry Butler, Johnny Taylor, The Impressions, The Dells, David Ruffin, The Jackson 5, Jackie Wilson, Ann Nesby, Andy Williams and countless others). Willie's style was heavily influenced by Sam Cook. His greatest hit during the 70s was a tune called "My Lucky Day" which did very well in the European Market.

Willie would split his time performing with the Georgia Francis Orchestra of Chicago and performing at Louigi's House, Aurora, Illinois. Even at the age of 71, Willie had what he called a surreal experience by being asked to perform in Manchester, England in November 2015.

Willie was preceded in death by his father, John Mars and mother, Louvenia Mars, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.

Willie is survived by his lovely wife of 42 years, Patricia, his children: Frankie Newsome, Brian Harvey, Charla Newsome, Shannon (Theresa), and Tamiika Newsome; siblings: Daniel (Mary) Cox of Houston, TX, Joyce Mars, Joann (Dwayne) Heath, Annette Mars, Elaine (Perry) Jones, Valerie Mars, Vanessa Mars; and ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; nine godchildren, special aunt, Ruby Jewell Stepney, four brothers-in-law; Dalbert (Iris) Franklin, Chester (Josie) Franklin, Harvey (Holly) Franklin, Fred Bonner, one sister-in-law: Deloris (Fred) Michlottie; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL. Celebration of life service at 6:00 PM, Pastor Charles Singleton, officiating. Interment Monday, September 30, 2019 10:00 AM at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now