WILLIE LOUIS HARRIS



Born: October 25, 1948



Died: July 20, 2020



Willie Louis Harris, age 71, of Fort Wayne, IN, departed this life on July 20, 2020 after a valiant battle with bone cancer. Willie (fondly known as Lou or Will) was born on October 25, 1948 to George Sr. and Martha (Allen) Harris in Joliet, IL. After graduating from Lockport High School in 1966, he joined the Army in 1969 where he was deployed to Vietnam. After returning from Vietnam, he worked as an electrical apprentice for the local steel mill, kicking off a 30-year career at General Motors. Willie was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness and was a faithful servant of Jehovah.



In 1981, he met Sarah Elizabeth (Johnson) Harris. They were united in marriage in 1984 becoming a blended family with six children.



Willie was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Cubs. After retiring in October of 2006, Willie traveled the world and enrolled in culinary school where he explored his love for cooking. He also loved volunteering to build Kingdom Halls and served as an Auxiliary Pioneer when he was able. Most of all, Willie enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren.



Willie was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, and siblings, Ora, Lee, John and Charles Harris. He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Mary Harris and Ruby (Harris) Van, two brothers, George Harris Jr. and Roger Harris, one daughter, Akisha (Russell) Everett, three stepdaughters, Sallie (Matthew) Line, Danielle Johnson and Elisha Johnson, two stepsons, Dennis (Sarah) Ernest and Lenard Johnson, six grandchildren, Amir Everett, Akeem Everett, Dexter Ernest, Jordan Ernest, Destin Johnson and Rebecca Westrick-Craighead and a host of other relatives and friends.



An online memorial service will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Please contact the family at akishadee@live.com with "Harris Memorial Service" in the subject line to request the Zoom link details.





