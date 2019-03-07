Willie R. Carter



Born: October 27, 1936



Died: March 5, 2019



Willie R. Carter, age 82, of Wilmington, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home in Joliet, IL.



Born October 27, 1936 in Virginia. Willie was a hard worker most of his life and eventually became a retiree from Ecolab in Joliet, IL. He enjoyed keeping himself busy with fishing, motorcycling, nature, and tinkering in his garage. He was a proud fan of Johnny Cash. Friends may know him best as Hillbilly Willie.



Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Sharon (nee Fox) Carter; four children, Nancy (Tony) Gurnitz, Karen (Wayne) Johnstone, Mark (Karen) Carter, and Kris (Jim) Lukancic; five grandchildren, Eric Gurnitz, Stacey (Eric) Cacia, Jennifer (Matthew) Wisniewski, Kari Lukancic, and Kaley Lukancic; and four great grandchildren.



Visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Friday, March 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Wilmington, IL.



