Willie S. Spruell
{ "" }
Willie S. Spruell age 87, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday October 18, 2020.

He was born in Isola, MS. where he met and married Rosie B. Hosey in 1949. Unto this union 2 children were born- Beatrice and Willie Spruell Jr.

Willie was employed at Shelby Craft and Uniroyal Company where he retired- Wille enjoyed walking, listening to the blues, repairing cars, watching wrestling and playing his numbers.

Willie was preceded in death by his Parents- Luvert Spruell and Estella Moten , Son- Willie G. Spruell Jr. and Great Grandson William Deanthony Spruell. Willie leaves to cherish his memories- Wife of 70 years Evangelist Rosie B. Spruell, Daughters: Beatrice Spruell and Vivian Scott, Grandchildren Terrace, Kendrick, and Christina Scott, Gary T. Spruell, Willie (Wanda) Spruell and Jacqueline (Marvin) Jenkins. He also leaves a host of great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces. nephew, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will beThursday Oct. 29 4p-7p. Viewing Friday 9a-10a Service 10am-12pm at Holy Temple COGIC 16 Union Street Joliet Il 60432


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 27, 2020.
