WILLIE SMITH, JR.
Born: August 12, 1966
Died: November 11, 2019
Willie Smith Jr. was born to Willie and Lenora Smith on August 12, 1966 in Minter City, MS. Willie was the fourth of six siblings. Willie accepted Christ as an adult and was a member of Second Baptist Church in Joliet, IL. Willie departed this life at home surrounded by his loving family on November 11, 2019.
Willie loved many things. He loved his family and spending time with his seven grandchildren. Willie loved fishing as well. He could be found any nice day trying to get to the water to fish. Willie was very useful with his hands including barbecuing and cooking. Willie assisted in caring for his mother Lenora until she departed in 2018.
Willie was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, several aunts and uncles, two nephews (Julius and Jerome), one sister (Linda) most recently his loving mother Lenora Smith.
Willie is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; father Willie Sr.(Martha); mother-in-law, Panola (Floyd, deceased) Minton; three sisters Rosie Portis (Kelvin), Dell Windom, and Gloria Evans (Karl); brothers Bruce (Anntonette) Smith all of Joliet, L and Calvin (Sandra) Green of Rockford, IL; four children Ashanti of Aurora, IL, Tullia, Vantelle (Leekwan), and Akeem (Patricia); seven grandchildren and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Willie had a special favorite niece, Monica.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home and Monday, November 18, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Second Baptist Church, 156 S. Joliet St., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Larry V. Tyler, officiating. Private interment.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1293
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 15, 2019