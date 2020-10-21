Wilma Joyce Nowland
Wilma Joyce Nowland (Henry)
Age 83, a resident of Joliet, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Homer Nowland; loving mother of Linda Nowland, Scott (Debbie) Nowland, Randy (Barb) Nowland, and Tammy (Michael) Naus; cherished grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 18, and great-great grandmother of 6; dear sister of Anita Nolenberg; also survived by numerous fond nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Phillip and Laura Henry (Krueger) and her loving sisters and brothers. Wilma enjoyed sewing, reading, scrapbooking, and especially spending time with her family. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until time of Memorial Service at 2:00 PM. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
would be appreciated. WEARING MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL IN ATTENDENCE. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700.