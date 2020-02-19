|
|
Wilson E. Stroud
Wilson E. "Bill" Stroud, age 77, of Joliet, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, with his family by his side.
Born March 10, 1942 in Joliet, to Lyle and Pearl (Condo) Stroud, he was raised in Channahon, and was a graduate of Minooka High School, Class of 1960. He continued his education at the University of St. Francis where he received his Bachelor's degree, and later received his Master's degree from Governors State University. For the past 20 years, Bill served as a Professor at Joliet Junior College in the Computer Sciences department. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.
Bill was a Civil War enthusiast and participated in many Civil War reenactments. He was also a talented photographer and artist and enjoyed playing keyboard with other local musicians. He was also a volunteer for the Joliet Area Historical Museum and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. He loved to visit his favorite place, Door County, Wisconsin, having made more than 100 trips there.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 52 years, Patricia S. "Patti" (Oldani) Stroud; three children, Aaron (Christina) Stroud and Sara (Hanis Cavin) Stroud, both of Spring Valley, CA, and David Stroud of Edinburg, TX; four grandchildren, Julian Kelley, Madelyn Stroud, Violet Stroud and Maricia Stroud; one brother, Brad Stroud; two sisters, Nancy David and Kim Slack; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Pam Clover; and two brothers, Larry Stroud and Chuck Stroud.
Visitation for Bill Stroud will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 N. Woodlawn Avenue, Joliet, from 9:30 a.m., until the time of a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be private.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 19, 2020