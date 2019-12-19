|
|
Winifred Johnson
Winifred "Winnie" Johnson, age, 100, passed away at The Gardens at Park Pointe, in Morris IL, on December 16, 2019. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lockport. Winnie is survived by her son, James (Beverly) Johnson; her daughter, Barbara (James) Kesman; her grandchildren, Jill (Keith) Filipiak, Christine (Jerry) Santerelli and Brandon Johnson; great grandchildren Elle and Paige Filipiak and Kendall and Erin Santerelli; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Johnson; her parents, James and Mable Humphrey; her sisters, Juanita (Roy) McKay, Elizabeth (Clarence) Jerzycki and Marguerite Humphrey; and her brother, James (Cynthia) Humphrey.
Tuesdays were Winnie's special days. For many years, there would be a gathering of four generations at her home to enjoy her wonderful homemade lunches. Winnie loved spending that day with her kids and their spouses, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren - telling stories, laughing, and playing games. Her sharing of wisdom, offering encouragement and teaching, with lots of love, were the order of such days and our lives were greatly enriched. Tuesdays were for family.
Winnie was a lady with a wonderful sense of humor and many talents. She was an accomplished artist in oils, a skilled artisan, having created Fabrege'-like goose eggs and ostrich eggs. She was a talented seamstress and floral designer. She loved all word games, especially Upwards and crossword puzzles. She loved the game of golf, having been in 3 leagues (Lockport Golf, Big Run, & Broken Arrow). She was proud of her Hole in One on the 5th hole at Woodruff.
Winnie had a deep and abiding religious faith that has been an example to all of her family. For many years, she had worn a gold bracelet with the initials, WWJD, (What Would Jesus Do?), and she tried to live her life and guide her actions by that precept. She was the matriarch of her family, and a source of inspiration for all of us.
Some people just shine a little brighter in this world and make life better for everyone around them. That is how she was. Her spirit lights the way for the rest of us to follow. Her kind heart and generous soul showed us how a life should be lived.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church of Lockport, s, or Joliet Hospice.
Services Saturday, December 21, at First United Methodist Church of Lockport, Lie in State beginning at 9 am, funeral service beginning at 10:30 am, followed by interment at Lockport Cemetery. Arrangements made by Goodale Memorial Chapel. www.anderson-goodale.com) (815-838-1533)
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 19, 2019