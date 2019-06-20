Wyvonia Pittman



Wyvonia Pittman, age 78 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on June 14, 2019. Wyvonia accepted Christ into her life at an early age while a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Montgomery, AL. Wyvonia graduated from George Washington Carver H.S. in Montgomery, AL where she met the love of her life, Eugene Pittman Sr. Wyvonia and Eugene married on October 26, 1958. They relocated to Joliet, IL in 1966 and became members of Second Baptist Church. Wyvonia retired from St. Joseph Medical Center after 35 years of service as a CNA.



Preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Gener Pierce, her husband of 56 years Eugene; daughter, Sonya Davenport; grandson, Isiah Pittman; brother, John Pierce, and sister, Almeda Marshall.



She is survived by her two daughters, Sheryl (James) Tisdale, Seleta, and son, Eugene Jr. one brother, Henry (Lucy) Pierce, two sisters, Arneda Calloway, and Easter Blackmon; one brother-in-law, one son-in-law, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, dog Pookie, dear friend, Barabara Holman and a host of family and friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home and Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Second Baptist Church, 156 S. Joliet St., Joliet, IL. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Larry V. Tyler, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283 Published in The Herald-News from June 20 to June 21, 2019