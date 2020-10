Ysidro HernandezYsidro "Sid" "Cowboy" Hernandez, age 53, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.Ysidro is survived by his best friend and son, Matthew Hernandez; daughters, Dylan Bernal and Pricilla Hernandez; step-son, Steven (Melinda) Reyes, Michael (Alexis) Reyes; grandchildren, Grayson Marizza and Misha Reyes; his loving best friend and ex-wife Ellena Hernandez; siblings, Jodi Hernandez, Jill Hernandez, and Mary Hernandez; half-siblings Adam Hernandez, Laura Hernandez, and Sydney Sayre; mother, Joyce Hernandez; grandparents, Sue and Alberto Guzman; aunts, Felicia Guzman, Donna Hernandez, Rachel Munoz; uncles, Johnny (Sharron) Hernandez, Pete Hernandez, and David Hernandez; lifelong friends, Matthew Karales, and Stevie Tamayo; his happy fur babies, Boozer the husky, Lucky the pitbull, and Baby the cat; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousinsHe is preceded in death by his father Ysidro Hernandez; grandfather, Jessie Jaso; uncle, George Hernandez; half-brother, Jeff Hernandez; ex-mother-in-law, Jessie Howell; and very best friend Danny Rios.Ysidro was born and raised in Joliet. He was an avid baseball and football player and a graduate of Providence Catholic High School. After graduation he joined and proudly served for the United States Marine Corps. He was a diehard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He was a jokester and was known to be everyone's best friend. He happily worked as a lifetime employee at Nicor. He enjoyed working out, playing darts, shooting bags, and being a grill master.Services for Sid will begin on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 10am until 3pm. Services will continue the following day with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home from 2pm until 8pm. Burial will be held at a later date.Obituary and Tribute Wall are available at tezakfuneralhome.com . Arrangements entrusted to: