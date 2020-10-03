Ysidro Hernandez
Ysidro "Sid" "Cowboy" Hernandez, age 53, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.
Ysidro is survived by his best friend and son, Matthew Hernandez; daughters, Dylan Bernal and Pricilla Hernandez; step-son, Steven (Melinda) Reyes, Michael (Alexis) Reyes; grandchildren, Grayson Marizza and Misha Reyes; his loving best friend and ex-wife Ellena Hernandez; siblings, Jodi Hernandez, Jill Hernandez, and Mary Hernandez; half-siblings Adam Hernandez, Laura Hernandez, and Sydney Sayre; mother, Joyce Hernandez; grandparents, Sue and Alberto Guzman; aunts, Felicia Guzman, Donna Hernandez, Rachel Munoz; uncles, Johnny (Sharron) Hernandez, Pete Hernandez, and David Hernandez; lifelong friends, Matthew Karales, and Stevie Tamayo; his happy fur babies, Boozer the husky, Lucky the pitbull, and Baby the cat; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins
He is preceded in death by his father Ysidro Hernandez; grandfather, Jessie Jaso; uncle, George Hernandez; half-brother, Jeff Hernandez; ex-mother-in-law, Jessie Howell; and very best friend Danny Rios.
Ysidro was born and raised in Joliet. He was an avid baseball and football player and a graduate of Providence Catholic High School. After graduation he joined and proudly served for the United States Marine Corps. He was a diehard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He was a jokester and was known to be everyone's best friend. He happily worked as a lifetime employee at Nicor. He enjoyed working out, playing darts, shooting bags, and being a grill master.
Services for Sid will begin on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 10am until 3pm. Services will continue the following day with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home from 2pm until 8pm. Burial will be held at a later date.
Obituary and Tribute Wall are available at tezakfuneralhome.com
