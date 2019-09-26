|
|
Yvonne M. Cronk
Yvonne M. Cronk, (nee Robbins), age 86, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Tuesday,September 24, 2019 at The Parc at Joliet, with her loving family by her side.
Born January 30, 1933 in Joliet, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Eva (nee Plunge) Robbins. She married her beloved husband, Donald J. Cronk, and he preceded her in death September 22, 2008.
Yvonne was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandma to three generations of grandchildren. She loved her family and they loved her. Christmas and Easter dinners will not be the same without her, and her cooking and hospitality will never be duplicated. She loved Jesus and enjoyed her church, Families of Faith in Channahon. Yvonne also enjoyed fishing, camping, and following the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
Surviving are her two devoted sons, Scott (Judy) Cronk of Joliet, and Mark (Lisa) Cronk of Buckeye, AZ; eight grandchildren, Joshua (Melissa) Cronk, Jason (Sally) Cronk, Sarah (Jason) Hooge, David (Lauren) Cronk, Michelle (David) Johnson, Mark Cronk Jr., Christopher (Kristie) Cronk and Kimberly(Larry) Dotterman; twenty five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Charles (Mary) Robbins; a sister, Doris (the late William) Harrigan; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service for Yvonne Cronk will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., at the Families of Faith Church, 24466 W. Eames Street, Channahon, IL 60410. Family and friends are invited to gather from4:00 p.m. until the time of services at 5:30 at the church. Pastor Clark Llewellyn will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be private.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information,please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 26, 2019