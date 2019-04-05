The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Resources
More Obituaries for Zachary Krohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zachary Alex Krohn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zachary Alex Krohn Obituary
Zachary Alex Krohn

Zachary Alex Krohn, 23 years, March 29, 2019 in Houma, LA.

Survived by his parents, Richard & Patricia (Surman) Krohn, twin brother, Jared Krohn. Grandmother, Dorothy Surman, Grandfather Richard Krohn. Numerous aunts, uncles & cousins.

Preceded in death by his Grandmother, Marilyn Krohn.

Born in Crest Hill, IL. Graduate of Lockport Township High School and International Diving Institute. He was employed by C-Dive in Houma, LA. Zachary was a Chicago Blackhawks fan and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing and wakeboarding. He touched so many lives and he will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers donations to in Zachary's name would be appreciated.

A celebration of Zachary's life will be on Sunday April 7, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home 1211 Plainfield Rd. Joliet, IL from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. a prayer service will be held in the funeral chapel at 4:00 P.M.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to:

Pisut Funeral Services 815-722-0998.
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now