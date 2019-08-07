The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Zachary J. Johnson

Zachary J. Johnson Obituary
Zachary J. Johnson

Age 30, of Chicago, IL, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 2, 2019. Zach was a graduated of Minooka High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Zach is survived by his parents, Toni (nee Georgantas) and Jimmy; brother, Joshua; sister, Sarah; his good friend, Max; his paternal grandmother, Claudia Johnson; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Georgetta Georgantas and his paternal grandfather, Billy Johnson.

Zach was employed by Guaranteed Rate Insurance. He loved photography and visiting Montrose Dog Beach with his beloved dog, Ash. Zach was a true blessing to all who knew him and will be missed.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Zach's life on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., with sharing of memories starting at 1:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet.

In lieu of flowers, Zach would encourage a random act of kindness for someone in need.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 7, 2019
