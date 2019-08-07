|
|
Zachary J. Johnson
Age 30, of Chicago, IL, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 2, 2019. Zach was a graduated of Minooka High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Zach is survived by his parents, Toni (nee Georgantas) and Jimmy; brother, Joshua; sister, Sarah; his good friend, Max; his paternal grandmother, Claudia Johnson; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Georgetta Georgantas and his paternal grandfather, Billy Johnson.
Zach was employed by Guaranteed Rate Insurance. He loved photography and visiting Montrose Dog Beach with his beloved dog, Ash. Zach was a true blessing to all who knew him and will be missed.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Zach's life on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., with sharing of memories starting at 1:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet.
In lieu of flowers, Zach would encourage a random act of kindness for someone in need.
