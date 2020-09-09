Zachary Stohr



Zachary Stohr, 29, of New Lenox, IL passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Beloved son of Beni Stohr and Lisa Munzell; beloved brother of Alexandria (Nicholas) Ktenas and Maxwell Stohr (Sithara); beloved uncle of Elijah and Theodore Ktenas; beloved grandson of Betty Munzell; beloved significant other of Jem Hughes (Layla) and beloved nephew, cousin and friend to many.



He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents Peter and Ines Stohr and Gregory Munzell.



Zachary was a devoted family man and loved spending his time with his nephews, little cousins and Layla. He was a kind man who loved fabricating and skateboarding. Zachary was outgoing, clever, entertaining and could banter for hours. He loved being a Cat Daddy to Noodle. His personality would light up the room and his silly and kind-heartedness was contagious.



Zachary's legacy will live on in his family's lives and hearts forever. His absence will be felt deeply by all who knew and loved him.





